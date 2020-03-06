Artistes gear for AK47 candle light tribute

By Paul Waiswa

IT is five years since dance hall singer Emmanuel Mayanja alias AK47 passed on.

Basing on the artwork that Jose Chameleone has so far shared on his Instagram account and stories, several artists are in high spirits to pay homage to late Salongo Emmanuel Mayanja a.k.a AK47 come March 15th.

There will be a tribute for the late AK 47 next weekend (Photo: Facebook)

The Leone Island boss shared video clips of Weasel Manizo, Mesach Ssemakula, and John Blaq all rallying music lovers to turn up as they hold a candlelight night for the fallen singer. Nonetheless, King Saha also invited all his fanatics and AK47’S to come in bigger numbers as the industry will be paying tribute.

Weasel, Jose Chameleone and Pallaso, AK 47’s surviving brothers have planned a big tribute (photo: Courtesy)

The act furthermore indicates that even though his little brother gone, he is certainly not forgotten and in a few days, our social media timelines will be filled with AK47’s tributes.

It should be recalled that the Champion hit maker passed on after he sustained head injuries when he reportedly slipped and fell, hitting the head first in the washrooms at De Ja Vu bar formerly located in Kansanga on the fateful night of 16th March 2015.

