My children are good friends with Barbie Kyagulanyi’s– Zuena

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Bebe Cool’s wife, Zuena Kirema, her children with Barbie Kyagulanyi’s children have a good relationship despite their father’s misunderstanding that has stretched for over a decade now.

Zuena says Bobi Wine’s Solomon and Bebe Cool’s Alpha have been friends since childhood and even in the much-publicized beef between their fathers have remained tight and communicate often.

Zuena Says that despite the perceived political differences, her children are friends with Bobi wine’s children (Photo: Facebook)

It is important to note in the early days of their careers, Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool were so close that Bebe was once part of Firebase, a topic that has generated a lot of debate with each claiming they mooted the idea of the music camp.

Bebe Cool has on several occasions said Bobi Wine owes him an apology for insulting his father, former local government minister Bidandi Ssali in one of his songs.