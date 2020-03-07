Only free men can negotiate – Bobi to Muhoozi

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bobi Wine has now responded to the first son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaga about 24 hours after he tweeted that he has no problem with Bobi Wine and so is free for talks. That tweet generated a lot of reaction on twitter that saw the hashtag #MuhooziProject trending.

He said his supporters have asked him to have a sit down with Bobi Wine.

“Alot of my supporters are telling me to sit down and talk to my brother Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking to him, we talked in the past and were friends. I just advise all the youth never to seek war over peace,” he tweeted.

Bobi Wine has since responded to him saying is ready for talks but first, Muhoozi and President Museveni should respect human rights. And also, free him since only free men can negotiate.

“I’m open to transparent talks with anyone but before that, you & your father should stop actions that’ve left many orphans, widows & torture victims. Respect human rights & rule of law. Only free men can negotiate. Remove the boot off my neck & I’ll have a voice to speak with you,” Bobi tweeted.