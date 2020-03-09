Agnes Akite delivers endless laughter at comedy Jam

By Ivan Kabuye

The National Theatre was on Friday night littered with endless laughter as the queens of comedy took over the second edition of the Arise Woman Comedy Jam

Arise Woman Comedy Jam was mostly attended by women, it being a women’s week comedians who performed where women who included fan factory ladies, Ann Kansime, Nikita, Titin Gladys among other women comedians

Anne Kansiime joined a support cast of female comedians at Agnes Akite’s show (Photo: Ivan Kabuye)

Their performances amused stand-up comedian lovers as performance excited them with outstanding jokes that were cracked.

The night was fired up and spiced as Comedian Ann Kansime stepped on stage cracking jokes that gave revelers endless laughter as they couldn’t get enough of her.

The crowd burst into outs of laughter during the show (Photo| Ivan Kabuye)

Agnes Akite closed the event thanking her fellow women who had turned up in big numbers to support her and the women comedians as well, she went ahead to thank promoters who included turker lite for promoting her event.

“Tonight has been exceptional! It has been a truly amazing show and I’m pleased to know that you will all leave this place remembering the night’s fun moments. I am humbled and forever grateful,” said Stand-up comedienne, Agnes Akite.