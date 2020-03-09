Cindy sets first record as she shuts Lugogo Cricket Oval

By Paul Waiswa

Just a couple of months ago, former Blu*3 songstress Cindy Sanyu revealed that she was going to hold a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval and was hence set to become the only Ugandan female artiste to do so at the venue.

This therefore attracted a few promoters as majority turned against supporting the show, alleging that the venue was too big for her and hence they could not buy her idea of sponsorship. Few companies spear headed by Tusker stood alongside her.

Cindy pulled off a spectacular show on Saturday evening at the Lugogo cricket oval

The only visible hype about Cindy’s concert was majorly on social media with her fans known as the Cindicates doing the most to support their music icon. No single woman had ever dared to hold a concert at a venue where just a few legendary Ugandan male artistes have succeeded. Everything pointed at a possible flop.

To many people’s surprise, by 4pm on Saturday, the lines on the various gates at the venue had started growing as people paid Sh20k and Sh50k to access the Ordinary and VIP sections respectively.

The full house crowd was thrilled by Cindy’s performance

By the time performances kick-started at around 6pm, the place was already packed with revelers ready to watch the self-proclaimed King Herself perform. One of the aspects about her music career that have remained undoubted and only developed with experience is her stage performance. She continued to prove that she is the King of the stage with a wonderful performance.

Comedian Alex Muhangi was present to show Cindy support

She also received massive support from fellow artistes who performed before she hit the stage. The only low moment came when Bebe Cool, the self-proclaimed Big Size was pelted with bottles upon stepping on stage. Drawing closer to the show, there were doubts about whether the concert would attract huge crowds with criticism being pointed at how the songstress and her team had poorly marketed the show, with very few ADs showing on TV, in the newspapers, and radio.