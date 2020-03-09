Muhoozi trolled for standing up for Bebe Cool

By Ahmad Muto

Over the weekend, at singer Cindy Sanyu’s concert, singer Bebe Cool was once again pelted with bottles by people who are believed to be pro People power and so subscribe to Bobi Wine’s sentiments. And well, it’s a public secret both artistes don’t see eye to eye.

The first son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is friends with Bebe Cool felt it was a weakness on the side of the police for failing to protect the singer. He accused them of letting a handful of “hooligans” disrespect Bebe Cool just because he loves President Museveni.

He tweeted: “How could @PoliceUg and the bouncers at Cindy’s concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda’s greatest artists? The same hooligans beat up women (on Women’s Day) for simply loving @KagutaMuseveni and @BebeCoolUG. We expect a lot better next time from @PoliceUg.”

However, Twitter had a totally different feeling from the first son’s.

A one @BonifaceOmuge tweeted: “I’m NRM but you cannot stop @HEBobiwine from performing and expect ours to perform freely.”

USPA president, Patrick Kanyomozi tweeted: “It’s wrong to beat Bebe, be it a stunt or not. With all due respect General, wish you could also task Police about Bobi’s blocked concerts & consultations & reports of many youths being held incommunicado just 4 supporting him. RIP Yasin Kawuma, Sweet Pepsi, Dan Kyeyune, Rita Nabukenya.”

Media personality Joseph Sabiiti tweeted: “The same police cannot allow any artist with a view contrary to that of @KagutaMuseveni perform, the intolerance is planted by the state.”