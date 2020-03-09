My dream artist is Snoop Dog- Chameleone

By Paul Waiswa

When you see someone with lots of cash and living an ornamental life style, you may be misled, conclude that such individuals are lucky, and therefore demand nothing socially but truly even the rich cry.

Everyone regardless of the social status has a mentor and a role model if not an influencer. For singer Dr. Jose Chameleone while appearing on the Serena based TV revealed that despite of being socially and economically successful, he has not lived up to his dream, which is meeting USA rapper Snoop Dogg, real, names Calvin Cordozar Broadus Junior.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr known professionally as SnoopDogg, is an American rapper, singer. (Photo: Instagram)

“My dream person to meet and share a moment with is Jjajja Snoop Dogg”, he said, explaining that once this is fulfilled, will mark the achievements of his dreams musically. On who inspired him to engage in politics, Chameleone was quick to endorse Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi alias H.E Bobi Wine that he gave him inspiration following a couple of years singing songs of social impacts and affiliations.

“I and Bobi Wine for long have been singing songs touching the lives of the natives. Therefore, Bobi Wine was or is my eye and mind opener that we musicians too can engage in active politics and enforce change”, he said.. He however continuously blamed fellow singer Bebe cool for spread the gospel of dis unity that is fragmenting the industry yet at his age he is meant to spread the good news that unites the family. I do not have any problem with Bebe cool but it is him becoming the problem to industry over his nonsense statements. He has attacked many on top of singing bubble gum music.

Who is Snoop Dogg

Born October 20, 1971, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr known professionally as SnoopDogg, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor. His music career began in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre and featured on Dre’s solo debut, “Deep Cover”, and then on Dre’s solo debut album, The Chronic.