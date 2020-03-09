Nwagi embarrasses baby daddy on daughter’s birthday

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Winnie Nwagi took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy ninth birthday noting that it reminds her of many things to be grateful for. However, what caught the attention of many is the strong language she used on the father claiming he is a deadbeat dad who has done nothing for the girl. She said he must be ashamed right now because she is winning.

Winnie Nwagi doting on her daughter recently (Photo: Facebook)

She wrote: “Your birthday always reminds me of so many things to be grateful for…, we’ve been thru it all my little angel… U’ve seen it all happen… Look at us now😍 U r 9yrs today n am so proud to see u grow into a very beautiful black gal so kind, loving, caring n so much more… Your Father must be ashamed right now cz he thought otherwise n we r winning🤗 #hisloss. I’ve never failed to provide for u my love n it’s Only n Only God. Am so happy being your Mother n Father.. Happy biryhday @dee_m_valerie 💕 🎉🎊🎉🎊. I pray that God continues to do wonders in our lives so we can live to testify… Mom loves u so much. #myamaaso😍 #iamblessed

@franq_mar 🎥.”

Some of her followers told her it was not necessary to call out the father because some of them were raised by single mothers but they turned out well.

One follower replied: “Happy birthday to her but it wasn’t necessary to mention her father here, many of us have been raised by single mothers but they have always kept their issues secret with papa they never intended to create any hate in us but always being positive no matter the circumstances , we are now big women and men so we have decided to love both of them cause at the end of the day they both gave us life … no one is perfect I think her father was pushed by something not to play a role in her life but he would wish to I guess…. nawe kilabika toli mwangu.”

Nwagi for the better part of last year raised eyebrow with a character shift that saw her smash a fan’s phone, beat up her maid, abuse a journalist, danced erotically with high school students.