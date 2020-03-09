Profile: Meet Shaka Mao, a rising recording artist

By Derrick Asaba

You must have heard his voice before and probably seen him perform on musical stages. Yes. He is Mao Patrick Shaka commonly known by his stage name, Shaka Mao.

He recently released an EP (Mini album) that consists of six songs; It’s Over, Nkomyewo, Plastic Lover, Ndi mu Love, Like I do and Believe me produced by two experienced producers Century Vybes and Green MadeIt.

Who is Shaka Mao?

Shaka is a singer, songwriter, commercial model and basketball player. He is the third born in a family of eight born to Janet Kabalimu and the late Lt Makoko Ssegutunga Richard from Kisoro.

Shaka went to Namirembe Primary School, Kibuli SS and London College of St Lawrence. He is a Bachelor of Mass Communication finalist at Kampala International University at the time.

Shaka Mao’s mysuc genres range from Hip Hop, Reggae and RnB (Photo: Derrick Asaba)

Shaka is a versatile Recording artist singing in the genres of Hip Hop, Reggae, Soul and RnB inspired by singers Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Juliana Kanyomozi, Maurice Kirya, Sweet Kid and Aziz Azion. He started active singing in 2015 while at St Lawrence London College with a cover of Passenger’s song, ‘Let Her Go’.

This drove him to doing more song covers like Matala by Winnie Nwagi, Beeranange by Sheebah, Masuuka by Lydia Jazmine, Kibun’omu by Kenneth Mugabi, Mummy by A Pass, Omukwano Gwo by Vinka, Too good at Good byes by Sam Smith which introduced him to the musical scene.

He says, the artists’ reception of his covers was good and also shared on their social media platforms. Notably, Maurice Kirya appreciated his voice on his song ‘Crippin’.

Shaka discovered his talent while in Primary School where he used to perform Michael Jackson’s ‘We are the world’. He was usually recognized as one of the best entertainers in schools he attended. He grew up in this lane and usually sang in church choirs like at Mavuno Church in Naguru.

The singer reveals that the reception he has got has been spontaneous (Photo: Derrick Asaba)

He has sang at AmFuture, a youth based organization that uses art to reach to communities in regular rehearsals that groom talent. He has too, performed at big stages like at Jolly Court Hotel in Kansanga, National Theater for the Monday Jam sessions, Kenjis Mondays, World Coffee, Five Horsemen Wednesday Jam Sessions and on people’s birthdays.

Since he released an EP, Mao says the reception is spontaneous. “Sometimes it is encouraging and discouraging at the same time. When someone comes to me inquiring to know something about music simply because they have heard me sing, to me is mind blowing,” he says.

It took him a while to go solo for he was waiting for the right time which eventually came. “It was a journey of preparation for me because I now know and have an idea of what I want and have discovered so much of me,” Shaka narrates.

To Shaka, music is an emotion and a vehicle for communication. “When people listen to my songs, I’m changing something in their lives. I love reaching out to people and I find music a better way to drive this home,” he says.

With support from friends and saving a penny, Shaka has reached this far and is optimistic of a bright ahead. He hasn’t worked with renowned artists so far but is solidifying his presence and creating a household name in the music realm as Shaka Mao. He is the next big thing, check him out.