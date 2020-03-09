Yemi Alade to perform at Blankets and Wine April Edition

By website writer

Nigeria’s afro-pop singer and songwriter Yemi Alade took to her social media pages this afternoon to announce that she will be performing at the 25th edition of Blankets and Wine powered by Tusker Malt happening on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

“Uganda! I will be performing at the Blankets and Wine on 19th April 2020. Woman of steel World Tour is coming to you. Get your tickets! It’s going to be an African Party!” she shared.

The unveil spread like wild fire followed by subsequent re-shares and posts on Monday afternoon triggering online disruption amongst her Ugandan fans instantly.

Following her ‘Woman of Steel World Tour, the fiercely talented singer will be making a pit-stop in Kampala, Uganda for the highly anticipated picnic themed afro-pop music festival; Blankets and Wine that will be held back at its home venue, Lugogo Cricket Oval.