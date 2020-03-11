I want to visit Uganda- Sarkodie

By Website writer

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has put Uganda top among the countries he would love to visit very soon.

Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, boasts of a couple of top hit songs that Ugandans have loved so much in the past including Adonai, Pain Killer, Illuminati, Strength Of A Woman, Pon Di Ting, among others.

He revealed his desire to visit Uganda through his Twitter account where he wrote, “I want to visit Uganda.” The tweet was however met with mixed feelings as fans said the impending visit of Nigerian star Yemi Alade was ‘enough’ he should wait.