Sheebah is primitive- promoter Bajjo

By Hussein Kiganda

Both Cindy and Sheebah have been at logger heads in a battle that was fuelled by the social media. However, albeit the animosity, many had speculated that Sheebah would bury the hatchet and attend Cindy’s concert. She never attended. Cue the barbs.

In a recent criticism, promoter Andrew Mukasa of Bajjo Events told a city TV that Sheebah’s behaviour was so primitive and immature. He said that despite of having different reasoning on different issues, it is always good for singers to support one another.

“Sheebah showed a very primitive behaviour. I am her staunch fan but to tell her the truth, she did not show professionalism. She would have at least attended to be supportive to her fellow musician. In this word, we need to separate our beliefs towards something with professional thing,” he claims