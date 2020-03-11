Singer Pallaso forgives South Africa xenopnobic attackers

By Paul Waiswa

Singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso who was attacked in South Africa, returned to the country and he narrated the untold side of his story of how he was attacked and beaten up in Turffotein.

“To the South Africans who beat me…I forgive you,” Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso announced at a press conference held at Sky Lounge in Kamwokya, Kampala in a press conference attended to by ten journalists that were invited.

Pallaso was admitted after allegedly being thumped in South Africa (Photo: Facebook)

“I have scars on my heart, on my mind and in my body. I will make the ‘baby step’ towards change in Africa,” he added. According to Pallaso, Africans in South Africa are all mistaken to be Nigerians who con locals hence the anger and need to kill them so when they saw him they diverted all the anger to him but being a strong man he is, he was able to survive the death trap.

“I thought I was going to die, at that University parking, especially when I saw the police car pass by. I have the wounds and scars that I will hold dear to me as a reminder of what I went through in the hands of fellow Africans,” Pallaso narrated.

“I call upon my brothers and sisters, to promote peace and oneness, it is our responsibility as Africans to take care of each other and spread love not hate.” he added.

Pallaso also announced the release of his two new music videos before the reaching of his music concert that will be staged later this year at a venue yet to be announced.