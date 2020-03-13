I am not looking for privileges as Lord Mayor- Chameleone

By Paul Waiswa

Much has been said about singer Dr. Jose Chamelone’s intension vying for Kampala mayoral seat come 2021 polls. Haters believe he is searching for financial resources and to his fans, he is the best messiah when it comes to Kampala social disputes.

Yesterday while appearing on a Kamwokya based TV, the vying singer went ahead and cleared air. He laughed at those who demean him thinking is looking for more privileges and money.

“I am not looking for privileges of being a lord mayor. I have lots of privileges alongside money. So, my supporters, haters should not misguide you with false information. I want to serve and solve the Kampala’s problems that have for many years hindered the smooth running of businesses”, he said.

He explained that as Ugandans, we need to drive Uganda, Kampala in particular back to dialogue. Had it to be a diplomatic avenue taken by the KCCA enforcement team would not have shot a secondary student. But now that everything is done forcefully, many uprising faults are yet to be experienced.

Based on his experience, Chameleone says has moved to different countries and cities thus has the best experience with a vision in mind that he would like to introduce to the central business community. I have a systematic policy of a solution after solution after solution we reach a conclusion.

To those who think Kampala is for aged people, the singer explained that at 36 yrs, Lord mayor Elias Lukwago was elected MP Kampala central and quitted at 41 for lord mayor ship, a position he has held for two terms. What is he planning to solve that he has not handled in the last 15 years? So, I am 40 yrs, with a sounding mind and clear vision for Kampala.