Deejays Slick Stuart and Roja set for Mbarara

By Musa Ssemwanga

The most decorated Ugandan DJ duo will host their Mbarara fans to an awesome night out on 9th April 2020 (Holly Thursday) at Signature premium Mbarara.

For the first time, the duo will headline and host an event in the land of milk accompanied by an A list of Uganda’s trending acts.

Among them include Allan Toniks, Fik Fameica, Karole Kasita,Fefe Bussi, Deejays Ricky, Meek and Mbarara’s finest Mcees and musicians.

Deejays Slick Stuart and Roja are set to storm Mbarara for the first time. Such beauties await them (Photo: Musa Ssemwanga)

‘Our demand in Mbarara has grown thanks to God and the funs that have tirelessly consumed and loved our music and works’. Said Dj Roja.

The duo also had their successful first Album Listening Party in London, United Kingdom (UK) last month at Cyprus Gardens London.

The party also featured a number of UK based DJs.

The star DJs have a 15 track album which features a number of artistes such as Bebe Cool, Winnie Nwagi, Allan Toniks, King Saha, Bennie Gunter, and a few international artists and fellow deejays.