Grenade is a pro at dating widows – Calvin The Entertainer

By Ahmad Muto

Earlier during the week, socialite Zari Hassan and singer Grenade got the most eyeballs on social media after they shared a video of them cozying up on Instagram.

However, as much as it got their followers excited, media personality, Calvin the Entertainer said the singer has curved himself a niche in dating widows.

He mentioned Zari who is a mother of five and was married to the late Ivan Semwanga, then Maggie Kiweesi who is late singer AK47’s baby mama. In a recent interview, Grenade denied dating Zari that they are just close friends but argued that there is nothing wrong and neither is it a crime to fall in love with a woman older than he is.

The Grenade – Zari rumour became a social issue last year when Zari, like Grenade said they are just friends. It is also key to note that when rumours about Zari and Diamond started making rounds years ago, they both denied but a few years later it resulted into two babies and a messy breakup. This is a space to watch.