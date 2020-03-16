Balaam cancels concerts over Corona virus threat

By website writer

Promoter, Balaam Barugahara has painfully announced the postponement of his two big events; All stars Africa -French Legends v Cranes Legends match on March 22 at Namboole Stadium and the Johnnie Walker Sponsored Live Concert on March 28th featuring French Live Band Kassav and Vegedream.

Balaam says the decision has been taken in the spirit of protecting humanity and in the Midst of the World wide Spread of Corona Virus-Covid 19 Pandemic.

Read Balaam’s statement below:

In the interest of the Safety and Protection of Humanity.

We regret to announce that the long awaited and advertised All-stars Africa -French Legends match due on 22nd March at Namboole Stadium.

In the Same Spirit ,We wish to inform the Public that the Johnnie walker Sponsored Live Concert due on 28th March 2020 @Sheraton featuring the World’s best French Live Band Kassav and Vegedream has also been Postponed.