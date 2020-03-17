Profile: Meet Hajati Faridah Nambi the Jack of all trades

By Solomon Muleyi

Hajati Faridah Nambi has made quite the name for herself through her humanitarian works. She is locally and internationally acclaimed for her philanthropy feats. Communities across Uganda have been impacted by her works, and yet she maintains such a humble posture. She juggles motherhood, entrepreneurship, and more recently is venturing into politics. She wears many hats, and quite easily fits the proverbial adage; ‘jack of all trades.’

The Kampala Sun met her for an interview.

Who is Hajat Faridah?

Hajjat Faridah is an aspiring Politician, a mother, entrepreneur and The Executive Director of Nambi Initiatives, a local NGO. Now married with 5 kids, I studied at Gayaza Junior School, Kawempe Muslim Secondary School, Bachelors Makerere university business school ( MUBS), MBA Edinburgh business. She was born Moses Kigongo and Hajat Sarah Nakintu in Butambala District.

When did you realize the need to take on the career path you are on now?

As early as the age of 6, I always felt that I wanted this; to work in fields where my hands and ideas impact the community. I am happy it happened.

Are there any people who stand out as mentors in your career?

Rev Diana Nkesiga and my mother Hajat Sarah Nakintu.

What was your first major career milestone?

Worked in civil aviation authority for 7 years, then resigned to start a local NGO called Nambi children initiatives- local NGO for orphans and vulnerable children.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Ans: I see myself in humanity service and hopefully concluding my first term as Woman MP Kampala.

What does Nambi Foundation pride in mostly?

We have supported 133 orphans with education bursaries, and are working with women groups across Uganda to empower them with poverty eradication skills.

Any advice for young professionals in the same field?

Do everything with excellence, perfection will come by itself.