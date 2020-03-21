Blankets and Wine April edition postponed

By Website writer

Blankets and Wine, the much-anticipated picnic themed music festival in Kampala has joined the list of events to be postponed following the President’s address to the nation on Thursday 19th March about the COVID-19 safety measures.

The 25th April edition had gained a lot of social buzz following the announcement a week ago of Nigerian sensation Yemi Alade, as the headlining act at the Tusker Malt sponsored concert.

House of Deejays communicated the postponement last evening, the organisers of the sponsored event.

The restrictions on large public gatherings never spared the Blankets and Wine 25th edition

“Following the presidential directive to enforce social distancing to help curb the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic, the 25th edition of Blankets and Wine has been postponed with a new date yet to be communicated,” read the post.

In Uganda, the government has put restrictions on large public gatherings in a bid to manage a corona virus outbreak. Events that were scheduled to take place within the next 32 days have been postponed to a further date until it is safe for Ugandans to socialize once again.

According to Tusker Malt Brand Manager, Cathy Twesigye, UBL respects the restrictions put in place by the government of Uganda to protect the safety of its citizens.

A panoramic view showing the multitudes that throng the Blankets & Wine fest

“We are aware that Ugandans will be spending more time at home. We encourage you and your loved ones to stay safe, drink responsibly while at home and most importantly, keep it 100% clean,” she said.

The Ministry of health, to date, there has been no confirmed case of the COVID-19. A total of 2,278 travelers including Ugandans and others travelling back home have been identified as high-risk and identified for purposes of follow up and institutional quarantine.

Ugandans , families and communities will continue to practice the safety measures and necessary precautions as the situation is constantly observed and continues to unfold.