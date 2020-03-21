Kenzo concert cancellation cost us sh500m- Promoter

By Paul Waiswa

Following the government’s action of banning all public gatherings and events due to the widely spreading corona virus that brings about covid-19 disease, Events promoter and organizer Luba has come out and told media on what is happening in the Big Talent camp.

According to Luba, the festival or event indirectly is among those banned though the ban was not directly endorsed to their camp but in general, sense after the president banning all sorts of gathering, the festival too is inclusive.

He has therefore declared that a future date will be announced but most likely to take place in the first week after a one-month period granted. He also reveals that the cancellation cost him sh500m in projected earnings.

Sadly, the Big talent camp is not the only one affected but also Alex Muhangi’s stand-up comedy store held every Thursday at UMA lugogo. He has also put his sessions alongside the countrywide comedy tour to a stand following a similar scenario of corona virus. Alex Muhangi and Comedy Store have also announced they will take an indefinite break from their weekly comedy shows at UMA and have cancelled their tours that were starting this month. This comes after the invasion of a dangerous Corona virus that spreads easily at gatherings to which comedy store is prone.

This is a precaution against further spread of the virus. This painful decision means that Alex Muhangi will suffer losses considering he bags tens of millions weekly from his shows.