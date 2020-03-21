Ragga Dee distances from Shanks Vivi D help claims

By Paul Waiswa

Recently, singer Shanks Vivie Dee came out and told public during an interview that he deserves maximum respect based on the contribution he has made to the elevation and existence of our local industry. He said, he brought many musicians to the public eye but some of them do not recognize him in one way or another.

Shanks openly revealed that he has a visible hand in the music careers of Dan Ragga Dee, Bebe cool back in the days when he called himself Bebe Banton, Bobi wine when he had named himself Bob Rob and Dr. Chameleone.

According to Shanks, he auditioned, interviewed and recommended Ragga Dee when he had gone to seek for a job in club Angenior as an emcee. That is how Ragga Dee came to get a job in Angenior by that time.

However, during an interview with Dan Ragga Dee, he also first praised himself for having introduced Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool and Chameleone to the spotlight hence making it difficult amongst fans to identify who introduced the trio.

About Shanks’ contribution to his career building, Ragga Dee observed that Shanks has never helped him in his career. “By the time I went to Angenior as an emcee, Shanks was a DJ. He has no connection to my music career”, said Ragga

Notably, Chameleone confesses that all he is today is Shanks’ sweat and therefore respects and recognizes him so much. The singer himself revealed so during an interview on Bukedde TV 1 on a program dubbed Muntu wa Bantu

