Andre treated me like a princess — Katatumba

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Angella Katatumba yielded to pressure in light of singer and producer Daddy Andre’s sexual harassment woes. Katatumba who was until early this year dating Andre took to social media to reveal that they broke up in January after the producer refused to do a HIV test. But also, he was faced with a number of financial woes in January prior to their break up, from getting fleeced of his money by his personal assistant, to having his car taken too.

She added that the music producer treated her like royalty, spending over sh20m on her, paid for everything and introduced her to everyone who mattered.

She wrote: “For over three months, Andre treated me like a princess. He spent over sh20m on me. There is nothing he did not do or buy for me and he never let me pay for a thing. He introduced me to all his friends, family, relatives and he even took me to his village.”

Andre has been accused by an upcoming singer, Rania Nadia who claims he has bothering her asking for sex before they can work together. Other ladies have also come out to accuse him of the same.

Andre and Katatumba’s last effort together is a music collaboration titled Tonelabila they released in mid February.