Unfollow me if my lifestyle depresses you – Zari

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Zari Hassan has too much time on her hands, a result of quarantine and has accordingly taken some of it off to respond to criticism by her followers. The mother of five says it should not bother any of her followers how she dresses up around her children, as a caring, young and wealthy mother.

She called out her critics through a chain of social media stories telling everyone she makes uncomfortable with her lifestyle not to expect her to be seen in gardens sweating like their mothers.

She said: “We girls who gained our wealth and families so earlier, this is the life that everyone should be experiencing; having adorable houses, driving luxurious rides and have nothing to worry about.”

She added: “If you are not a fan of my personal life, just unfollow me on my entire social media platforms since I am not ready to be depressed during this time of quarantining.”

Zari has come under attack on social media the last couple of months with the last one after she shared a video with young, budding singer Grenade signalling a romantic relationship they have since both denied.