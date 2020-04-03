Eddy Kenzo accused of having ringworms and spoiling languages

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has in the last few days had a difficult time interacting with his fans on social media. First was when he hinted he would be returning from Cote D’voire in the tweet, “Awamidu lemidu lesidu,” with plane emojis. However, one of his fans accused him of having ringworms and said he should not return without a cure. Hours later, he tweeted asking his fans who knew Kiswahili to join him and interact in it strictly. “Mwe bayaye mwe kati tudde mu kiswahiri mbarage nti nange situdde ani ayinamu ajje twetwale swahili only,” he tweeted. A section of his fans took it as an opportunity to troll him over his use of language, English in particular. @MoshieEmmy tweeted: “Owaye, why would you want to adamantly damage two langauges at once. You destroyed English and you now want to demolish kiswahili. @ShariffMatte tweeted: “I won’t speak Kiswahili before the awamidu lemidu lesidu language.”

Kenzo has over the years been trolled over poor command of the English language with pronunciations like “lesi go”, now “awamidu lemidu lesidu.”

