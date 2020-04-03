Sheilah Gashumba angered by trolls questioning her priorities

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Sheilah Gashumba’s tweet hailing President Museveni for putting forward guidelines that have since been followed without any resistance has taken her followers aback, as far back as digging up the times her father used her as the poster child of good parenting.

She tweeted: “You will understand that Museveni is the President of Uganda. He makes the rules. We follow. No long ting. No background noise. No cap.”

@_wadira_ replied: “Some close said you were raised to become a president, what happened?”

Sheilah was not impressed by the question that alluded to her father Frank Gashumba making the statement years ago. She replied: “Like you said ‘someone said’ not Sheilah said.”

“As if that was not enough, suddenly they were questioning her life choices and priorities that according to her followers now revolve around men.

@AgieNaki tweeted: “Kanamwe mukaleke. She has been through a lot. I am sure she is disappointed in herself.”

@86word tweeted: “I hear she was supposed to marry from families like Dr. Mbonye’s but chaps like Grenade are also drilling.”

The last time Sheilah was in the news was weeks ago when there were reports she had been beaten by her boyfriend God’s Plan who accused her of cheating.