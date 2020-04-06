Patrick Kanyomozi bashes Samson Kasumba, calls him Mr. Katala

By Ahmad Muto

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Patrick Kanyomozi has bashed NBS news anchor Samson Kasumba for bragging about jogging in crowds. This was after Kasumba took to social media to share his jogging adventures with his followers at a time the government has issued guidelines in the fight against Covid-19 that include social distancing/avoiding crowds.

Kasumba tweeted: “I went jogging around Naalya, Kiwatule, Ntinda, Najeera, Kyaliwajala, Kira and then back to Naalya. The most rewarding thing was to pick up people on the way and fire them up when they thought they were done and out. Helping feels really good if you ask me.”

Kanyomozi used part of a verse from Bobi Wine’s song that is believed to have been directed at Bebe Cool years ago where he says a fool can smear faeces on his face and brag.“In ‘Mr. Katala” there is a part where @HEBobiwine said, “yessiga ne **** atte neyewaana….” #StaySafeStayHome #STAYSAFEUG,” he replied.

And even in the comments, majority agreed with Kanyomozi saying given Kasumba’s status in society, he could have done better.