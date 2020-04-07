Desire Luzinda can consume my life savings in hours – Tumusiime

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Desire Luzinda has had all shades of descriptions in this town, from a serial man eater to a high maintenance human with the ability of consuming a whole country’s budget in a matter of days. When city comedian Tumusiime was faced with a proposal from one his fans to consider dating the singer, he didn’t mince his words but pointed at the obvious, shy of living in misery for the rest of his life after such a financially risky adventure.

He tweeted: “I think she can spend all the money I have made in my life in hours. By the time a woman wears weaves of $1000, she is clearly above my budget.”

He adds that she made the revelation of the price of her weaves during a television interview so it is a fact he would not dare joke with.