Uganda’s next singing Diva Mary Nantayiro

By Musa Ssemwangaa

Mary Nantayiro is a Ugandan singer living in Denmark.

She was born and raised in Uganda, and moved to Denmark as a 13 year old.

Albums:

She debuted with her very first Ep: Mary Nantayiro in 2016 with the single Live your life.

Over the years, she has had a few singles to her name and these include Password Yo, Ngongera, Tovaawo and Tokoowa.

“I am compiling my album of 12 tracks that I will release next year in a mega concert at Freedom City,” she said.

Her album also includes international collaborations that will help her push her brand to the rest of the world.

Performances and showcases:

Mary has since performed live at different occasions in Denmark, at Uganda’s Independence celebrations both in 2016 & 2017, at the welcoming party of Uganda’s Prime minister (Katikkiro) in may 2016, and at several clubs/festivals as well.

Music Genre:

Her music is melodious, modern popmusic with inspiration from her African background.

Mary’s music speaks both to the heart and the feet, she communicates the music with a vocal that has many qualities, both to the quietly intense and the big ballads.

“I get my music beyond the stage which helps me captive the audience with my charming and warm expressions.”

I sing, inspire and love. I put God first in whatever I do,” Mary says.

Management:

I have one of the most hardworking, humble, focused and aggressive managers in the country.

He is called Nick from the music label ‘Nyk Promotions’

He has managed me since the start of my career and I am very sure my brand will go places with him.

On Working with Jose Chameleone and Pallaso:

This was a dream come true. Indeed Chameleone is a music legend and a genius.

I found this out the time I spent with him while coming up with our song Tokoowa.

I first collaborated with his younger brother Pallaso whom we sung with another song called Password and indeed God gifted that family musically.

Tokoowa is my new video shot by Grate Make and audio recorded by Producer Ronnie.

“It is already up on my You tube channel and all other Music platforms please check it out,” she concluded.