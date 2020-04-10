Brenda Nanyonjo laments as Instagram account gets hacked

By Musa Ssemwanga

All is not well for the Miss Uganda franchise CEO who has lost her Instagram account to hackers just days after celebrating her new age.

Brenda’s account has always had a huge following and the numbers have been even getting higher each day that passes.

Miss B as she is known in her circles was quick to post on her Facebook page about the sad news.

‘Dear friends and family this is to inform you that my Instagram account got hacked last night by unknown hackers kindly do not respond to any inbox messages from the account. My social media team is working around to have the account back. I apologise for all the inconvenience caused and all the false posts made onto the page. Other than that let us all keep safe we shall celebrate when the storm is over

Cheers.

Yours truly Miss B,’ she posted

Via a WhatsApp call, she told our reporter that she is sad about the incident since her account was about to get verified only to be hacked by unknown people.

Brenda joins the list of local celebrities that have since had their Instagram accounts hacked.

The list includes Ann Kansiime, Zari, Jose Chameleone and Fik Fameika.