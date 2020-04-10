Nakazibwe says she is sorry for her ex-boyfriends

By Ahmad Muto

Two things; either Faridah Nakazibwe enjoys trolling her ex-boyfriends or she has failed to consign them to the archives. Months ago, she tweeted that she still checks on them. And now, the media personality took to Instagram where she shared a photo of herself clad in a gomesi with the caption, “This is where I feel sorry for my exes.”

Whichever way you interpret the post, she is literally “thirst trapping” them, illustrating to how they missed out on a whole package. Nakazibwe has had a fair share of relationships, but the most prominent one was with politician and entrepreneur Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo that had turned into a tabloid fodder. But no, we are not saying the message is meant for Kigongo.