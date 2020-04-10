Salvador calls Andrew Mwenda ignorant

By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick “Salvado” Idringi has taken this time of zero economic activity, less politics and boredom to hit out at motor-mouth political commentator Andrew Mwenda mocking him for getting exposed as an ignorant person by COVID-19.

According to him, if there was a relationship between the virus and politics, Mwenda would have been on top of it with all sorts of opinions, but since the pandemic is a leveller, he knows just as much as everyone else.

He tweeted: “The only more informed people about the COVID 19 in UG are the President and @MinofHealthUG…Had this virus been political, Andrew Mwenda would have been on fire talking about GDP and the constitution and our relationship with Rwanda.. naye now what he knows is what we know.

The only few times Mwenda commented about the virus on social media was when he visited Mulago Hospital with singer Bebe Cool to tell the public there are enough beds; when he claimed to have called the Ministry of Health team to test for the virus which turned negative and when he drove around town during the lockdown to ascertain if everyone was inside.