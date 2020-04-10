Swangz Avenue’s Benon to premiere movie

By Musa Ssemwanga

The Short movie Rolex is set to premiere this Sunday via Swangz Avenue’s official Youtube Channel.

The movie features both established and upcoming actors such as Masaba Rogers, River Dan Luganda, Yusuf Boxa Kaija, Ssebo Lule, Hosea Jemba and Viboyo.

Swangz Avenue is the brain child of Ugandan vocalist, producer, songwriter and now film director Benon Mugumbya.

This will be the first movie Benon directs.

“Making my first feature is one of the most difficult and rewarding experiences of my life,” Benon said.

“It was an honour and privilege to work with an all-star cast, crew, creative collaborators who helped me learn new lessons that I hope will inspire other first-timers to realise their vision,” he said.

Swangz Avenue has worked with Sizza Man, Iryn Namubiru, Aziz Azion, GNL Zambia, Rabadaba and others.

Besides the above, they have also successfully managed and promoted artists (from scratch) and these have grown into brands and received both local, international success and recognition.