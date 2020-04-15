Bobi Wine bashed for offering to airlift Africans from China

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and politician Bobi Wine has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism since announcing he has teamed up with anAmerican, Neil Nelson to airlift Africans and African Americans from China’s Guangzhou following reports of abuse and xenophobia subjected on them by Chinese authorities. They plan to airlift them only if they get an African nation country and/or US willing to receive them.

“We are appalled by the widely reported instances of xenophobia in parts of China, where Africans are African Americans are being ejected from residences and forced to sleep on streets, denied medical care and mistreated. We have watched disturbing videos of pregnant mothers being turned away from hospitals simply because they are black,” reads part of the letter he shared on his Twitter.

However, some social media users did not receive the offer and/or suggestion in good taste, implying that he does not understand the extent of the pandemic, therefore poking holes in the initiative. Joan Mirembe wrote:” This gimmick will only fly gullible people and the sheep. Which country is willing to take in anyone from abroad especially from China? If you genuinely want to help, send them help through donations so they can rent in other provinces where they don’t discriminate.”

Kansiime Pink reacted: “Giving impossible solutions to an already impossible situation. They could offer housing and money to hire private vans to ferry them to other places. There are some places in China still being accepting as long as their visas are valid and have green health pass.”

Some others though have received it as a good idea and showered him praises for demonstrating leadership.