Breweries delivering door to door

By Alex Balimwikungu

A 93-year-old woman in the US who asked for “more beer” during the coronavirus lockdown got a surprise delivery in her home early this week.

A similar story is unfolding in Uganda. Owing to the cries of thousands of beer thirsty Ugandans, who have to bear a dry spell for three weeks, Nile Breweries Limited has come to the rescue.

The brewery has set up an e-commerce website (www.beernow.ug) that will make it easier for Ugandans aged 18 and over to purchase beer online and have them delivered to locations of their choice.

“The lockdown has kept people home and it’s not easy for them to access their favourite brands from bars and shops. We chose to come in handy,” a sales manager at the Brewery said.

They reveal that they are presently delivering in areas around Kampala and delivery is within times permitted by the Government during the lock down. The Government decreed that there is no movement from 7:00pm to 6:00am.

“The beer is delivered 60 minutes from the time one makes an order. All you need is a phone number and a password,” the source said.