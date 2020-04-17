Comedian Dr. T-AMALE In hot soup

By Hussein Kiganda

While many are redundant in this quarantine period, some have resorted to spending their time on online platforms venting out.

Fast rising comedian Toby Kafeero (Dr. T-Amale) who has make a name imitating political analyst Tamale Mirundi, seems to be sitting on a hot plate at the moment.

This after group members from Bizonto, a comedy group he featured in roasted him over using the group’s platform for his own personal motives.

The group revealed that the comedian used their platforms to share personal political sentiments, which never augured well with supporters of the People power movement.

The group called upon him to apologize to their fans or risk expulsion

” Dr. T- Amale, one of our members used our page to post content that angers our people power fans. Our fans have been so bitter in this period and this is why we request him to come out and announce that what he did, he did it on his own and he is sorry for it. We are giving him this period of quarantine for him to rethink about it and do the needful or else we shall expel him from the group of Bizonto…,” they said.

As many people thought that the comedian was the boss of the Bizonto group, they were surprised to know that he is just as any other member in the group and that he can even get expelled from it.