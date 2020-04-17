Covid 19 : Tanzanian Truck driver tests positive in Uganda

By Website admin

The Ministry of Health has confirmed one new Covid- 19 Case in Uganda out of the 744 samples tested amongst truck drivers at the country’s border points.

The new case is a 34-year-old Tanzanian truck driver from Dar-es-salaam, who arrived at the Mutukula border post on Thursday, 16, April.

Information obtained shows that the driver never showed any signs of Corona Virus and efforts to track him are underway.

According to Dr.Henry G. Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services, aside from the 744 samples, a further 376 samples from individuals under institutional quarantine and their contacts all tested negative. That brought the number tested at the Uganda Virus research Institute (UVRI) to 1,120 in just one day.

According to Mwebesa, this corrects the earlier information sent on social media that the case was from the community . ” The earlier error is highly regretted. Efforts are underway to track the truck driver and return him to Tanzania . It means the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda still remains at 55,” he said.

As of yesterday (Friday), Tanzania had 147 confirmed cases with five deaths. The spike in numbers came at a time President John Pombe Magufuli beseeched Tanzanians to fast and pray in order to defeat the Covid-19 virus.

On Tuesday, a Ugandan truck driver was intecepted after testing positive for the deadly Covid-19.

As per the President Museveni’s directives, cargo drivers who are tested of corona virus at the entry border points are allowed to proceed with the journey as they wait for their results.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Health, the patient was tracked by security and surveillance teams and intercepted at Kamdini town in Oyam district.