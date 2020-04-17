FUFA donates food to players through Covid -19 Task Force

By Julius Senyimba

The country has witnessed all kinds of Aid extended to the Coronavirus task force from empty jerricans to Gorillo’s snacks. Posho, beans, soap and sanitizers seem to take precedence. Now rice has joined the fray.



The first rice donation was in Mbarara and social media made meal out of it at the beginning of the week. Well, the same idea has been copied by Uganda football governing body.

The consignment from FUFA being offloaded at the Office of the prime Minister (Photo: Julius Senyimba)



Led by president Moses Magogo FUFA staff in company with the State minister for sports, Hamson Denis Obua and Youth state minster who also doubles as FUFA vice president, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi paid a courtesy visit at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Sports Minister Hamson Obua (middle) and the FUFA delegation led by Eng. Moses Magogo and Edgar Watson make their donation to the Covid-19 Task force (Photo: Julius Senyimba)



“The donation will also cater for over 2000 football players and officials in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League, FUFA Women Super League and FUFA Women Elite League country wide who are no longer earning without football being played due to the current lock down,” Magogo noted.

The donation is set to benefit over 2000 football players and officials who are redundant during the lock down (Photo: Julius Senyimba



The National Task force Covid-19 was represented by Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut who received 12.5 tones of rice.



