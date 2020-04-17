Kabuura & Flavia answer social media in-laws, congratulated in numbers

By Ahmad Muto

Early this year, those that have baptized themselves “social media in-laws” had started asking media personalities Andrew Kabuura and Flavia Tumusiime where the baby is at, a year after their wedding.

The couple has now answered the “social media in-laws,” after Flavia gave birth to a baby boy over the weekend. Andrew Kabuura took to his Twitter to share the news attracting a host of congratulatory messages from his friends, workmates and acquaintances.

He tweeted: “Good people, these have been the best days of my life. Welcomed our son, Liam Ahabwe Kabuura, with the best team. Cannot wait to share my full experience of becoming a dad in these Covid19 times.”

Among others, media personality Denzel tweeted: “Nice! Congratulations. Please do not name the child Baby Rona or baby Covid.”

Sports personality, William F Blick tweeted asking him to now take the baby to Manchester United. “Congratulations Andrew and Flavia. This is the best gift in life especially during Easter. Now take Liam to Man Utd…..best of luck!”

Footballer Farouk Miya and Joshua Cheptegei tweeted: “Congratulations my brother” and “Huge congratulations to you bro.” Patrick Kanyomozi, Cedric Babu and Usher Komugisha also shared congratulatory messages.