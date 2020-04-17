Kenzo spent savings on suspended festival, broke and crying in Ivory Coast

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo is by far one of the best examples of an unlucky person in this Covid-19 pandemic turning him into a whining and lamenting character. The Jubilation singer whose widely advertised “Eddy Kenzo festival” was suspended days later travelled to Ivory Coast for a gig only for a lockdown to come into effect leaving him stuck. He has not quite deferred from the Uganda students that got stuck in Wuhan China when the disease broke out. He shared a photo on his twitter shirtless with two plates on the table with the caption “posho and mukene” to illustrate his claims that life is hard there and has heard the Government is distributing food back home. According to him, he is broke in Ivory Coast because he had paid many international artistes to perform at his festival that was suspended and did not prepare to spend this much time outside the country. He has complained about the high cost of living of the West African country stating that he spends a lot of money everyday, he does not know how long the lockdown will last. Adding that he is sick too. However, he is optimistic that the concert will happen after all this.

