Navio to stage online concert during Covid -19 lockdown

By Hussein Kiganda

Amidst this quarantine period, much has changed in Uganda and abroad. The cancellation of music shows and concerts by the government has stagnated the music industry at a level that those who are not creative enough can not survive. This is why many entertainers have been crying for help from the government.

Besides the corona songs, musicians seem to be doing nothing but riding bicycles around town and others spending time at their homes with families and side chicks.

Creativity has not yet been seen from any musician except Navio who seems to have spotted an opportunity. He seems to be following an online trend by the Americans.

Navio believes that musicians should reach out to their fans in all forms during the lock down (Photo: courtesy)

Appearing on a city TV, he said that was planning to make an online concert where he and his band would entertain their fans. He however was not certain on when the concert would be staged.

“We are doing an online Concert where me and my band will play music and entertain my fans. It will be during this time when my fans are home in this quarantine…,”

This was said when he was unveiling his new album called “Strength in Numbers” which features a number of songs like “Nkwagala omu”. He highlighted that the album would be hawked to different people in their homes.

“Its today that I unveil my new album ‘strength In Numbers’. In this period, you have to get music where people are so we shall be taking it to them. The new album features a lot of collaborations…,” the rapper said.