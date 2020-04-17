Onyango’s sons exhibit terrible goal keeping skills

By Ronald Kintu

It is every father’s dream to see his own creation continue with the legacy. But like it was with the famous Johan Cruyff whose son Jordi Cruyff was anything but a footballer, Uganda’s Cranes captain Dennis Onyango’s sons could follow in the same steps.

With the display Uganda Cranes captain and shoot stopper Dennis Onyango he has put up for close to two decades, he would love to see one of his four sons emulate him.

Is Goal Keeping in their DNA? only time will tell (Photo: Facebook)

However, despite him pushing them, it’s only one who loves to be Mr. Safe Hands like dad.

This was evident again during this lockdown when Onyango took on the coaching role as he took all the four through goalkeeping basics.

Known for his firm grip in aerial balls, this was the opposite to his sons who prefer forward positions as the ball was going through their hands akin to silverfish going through a tilapia net.

Onyango took his sons through rigorous drills in the lock down (Photo: Facebook)

At the end of the light father-sons bonding session, they had red faces as the ball hit their faces a couple of times.