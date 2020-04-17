Young Mulo changes stage name to COVID

By Joan Murungi

Singer Young Mulo famously known for his ‘bad man gadget’ song has come out to announce the change of his stage name (Young Mulo).

Pleading to his fans, he requested them to call him COVID.”With effect from today.Please call me COVID.

l am fed up of the young Mulo name,” the singer reveled.

However after the revelation, the singer never changed to the new name (COVID)on this social media handles.

Young Mulo also added that quarantine is something that has been a hard to handle during this COVID 19 pandemic period.

It should be noted that for close to four months, COVID 19 is a pandemic that has affected people globally.