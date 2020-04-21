NBS TV journalist Samson Kasumba arrested, home searched

By Kampala Sun writer

A joint security team on Tuesday conducted a search at the home of detained journalist and NBS Television news anchor Samson Kasumba.

The search at his Naalya based was conducted by police, and was still going on by afternoon.

“I can confirm that Samson [Kasumba] was arrested last night. He’s being led to his home for a search. No one knows why he’s being searched before he even records a statement,” fellow news anchor Sheila Nduhukire wrote on Twitter.

“Samson Kasumba was arrested on his way home shortly after the NBS LIVE at 9 bulletin. We are doing our best to engage all relevant stakeholders as the cause of his arrest is unknown” NBS Television said via Twitter.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango in a phone interview said he will address the press later at Uganda Media Center.

However, media reports quoting sources within security circles indicate the vocal journalist was arrested following his critical social media posts on government related to Coronavirus

“His posts completely undermined government and our efforts to fight COVID. These people like Kasumba forget that they are TV personalities that have a following. And anything they saw has an impact on the public,” said one of the online site quoting sources wrote. It is a developing story..