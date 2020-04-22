Covid-19: Burundian Refugee Tests Positive, Uganda’s cases rise to 56

By Website Admin.

A Burundian refugee aged 46 who arrived in Uganda from Tanzania has tested positive for Coronavirus, Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng has announced.

The new infection brings the total number of cases to 56 with active ones at 18 while 38 have been discharged after undergoing treatment and fully recovering from different hospitals in the country.

This new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed out of the 1,177 samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute on 20th April 2020.

The patient is quarantined in Rakai district