Covid-19: WHO wants Football suspended until 2021

By
klasun_admin
-
0
158

AS the Premier League desperately hopes for a restart on June 8, the World Health Organisation reportedly wants football suspended until the end of NEXT season.

According to UK Sun online, English football chiefs are tentatively eyeing a return to training by maybe mid-May – while the WHO are pondering how to stop a second wave of coronavirus.

And Italian paper La Repubblica say the WHO told Uefa they want all games stopped for 18 months.

Although for now this might be considered only a debating point, it will still be a huge shock for many clubs already facing potential financial ruin if just the CURRENT campaign was not played out.

Meanwhile, a medical specialist has suggested Prem players should wear masks if this season resumes.

Dr Rowland Kao, from the University of Edinburgh, said: “Masks tend not to protect you but protect others.

“They prevent aerosol spray but leaves open fomite transmission — putting your hand to your mouth or your face and then wiping it somewhere else, like a doorknob.”

Elsewhere, Arsenal players feel they have been strong-armed into accepting a pay cut by the club.

Some are also unhappy with top-earner Mesut Ozil being vilified for refusing to agree to the proposal.

Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut said: “A club might ask a manager to negotiate with players who fear there might be repercussions if he does not agree.

“In those circumstances it could be questionable that any consent would be legally binding.” 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here