NBS TV’s Samson Kasumba Released

By Paul Waiswa

NBS Television’s news anchor Samson Kasumba has finally been released on Police bond.

Kasumba was arrested on Monday night over what Police described as “subversive activities”.

“I am out and getting home. Tomorrow I will be getting to work,” said Kasumba upon his release at Kira Road Police at around 9:30PM on Tuesday evening.

“I have seen some very professional work from the Uganda Police. Thank you everyone for your support,” he added.

Police earlier today conducted a search at Kasumba’s home in Naalya, a Kampala suburb.

The Kampala Sun understands that the journalist will continue to present himself to Police as one of the bond requirements.

Speaking to NBS immediately after his release, the senior news anchor said police arrested him on allegations of seditious comments.

The sedition law was in 2009 thrown out by the Constitutional Court after a petition by the Daily Monitor and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda .

Mr. Kasumba maintains that the allegations against him are baseless.