Covid-19 Crisis: Museveni to address nation on Tuesday

By website writer

President Yoweri Museveni will on Tuesday (28th April) address the nation following an upsurge in the numbers of Corona Virus victims in Uganda.

Museveni, who was flagging off vehicles donated by individuals and companies in the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda, is expected to address the issue of truck drivers.

Uganda has 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 11 of which these confirmed on Thursday. All the 11 cases are from truck drivers from Kenya and Tanzania who were tested at different border points.

President Museveni said that they have developed an idea of testing drivers before they start the journey from their home countries.

Ugandans need the cargo that is being brought into the country by the truck drivers. “We need the cargo, we need the goods to come in and go out. Our coffee must go out, but at the same time we don’t want the disease. So there is this idea of testing before the driver comes. He waits until the results, then he comes” the president said.

According to Museveni, they had not considered the idea, but waiting at the border makes vehicles line up causing congestion.

“We had thought that the sample can be taken and the driver continues, and he only stops at some designated places and when the results come, he is called to stop where he is if he is positive and then health people will find him there and deal with him. But this was on one condition; driver oyo takukwatako nawe tomukwatako” he warned.

Museveni says the only answer is a vaccine, but that may take some months. The president said he was proud of Ugandans for listening to his advice.

With a target of at least 1,350 cars such that every district gets about 10 cars, the president says he will NOT allow officials to misuse the cars