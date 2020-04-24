Covid 19: Multichoice Uganda gives customers content upgrade

By Website writer

DStv and GOtv have joined the fray of generous givers during the present lockdown.

Early this week, Monday 20 April, DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions were automatically upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost!

The campaign which is an almost 40% discount in subscription pricing is aimed at reminding customers that they are not alone in these difficult times.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the MultiChoice Uganda PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda says this offer is a way of thanking their valued customers for their loyalty

“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our valued customers by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support.” she said.