Uganda Registers 11 new COVID-19 Cases. Number soars to 74.

Eleven Cargo drivers who arrived in Uganda from Kenya and Tanzania have tested positive for Coronavirus, Ministry of Health has said.

The new infections bring a total number of Coronavirus cases in Uganda to 74 with 46 recoveries and zero deaths.

According to the Ministry the new patients are 6 Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border post and 5 Kenyan truck drivers; 3 arrived via Malaba and 2 arrived via Busia border posts.

The Director General of Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa has since issued a statement in relation to the 11 new cases.

“The Ministry of Health confirms eleven (11) COVID -19 positive cases from 1,020 samples tested from truck drivers at border points of entry.

All 311 samples taken from the community and quarantine centres have tested negative for COVID-19,” part of the statement reads.