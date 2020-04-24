Ykee Benda A Pass to turn up the Vibe @ Club Beatz lockdown concert

By website writer

Lockdown-weary Ugandans who have braved close to one month without live music fanfare will have a reason to cheer this weekend.

The fans, most on the verge of nervous breakdown, will be cheered by a cast of top musicians who will perform on Saturday April 25, 2020.

Dubbed the Club Beatz, the online show, which is organized by Club Beer to ease the lockdown stress will feature stars like Irene Ntale, Ykee Benda, A Pass and Mr. Silverback, DJ Apeman.

Martha Kay is expected to host the show slated for Saturday 25 April (Photo: Instagram)

“The show will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram through the @Club Beer handles. It will kick off at exactly 8:00 Pm and go on until late. We are looking forward to a real party where artistes will turn up the vibe and leave lasting memories with the fans who are thirsty for a party,” one of the organizers told The Kampala Sun.

The show, will have Martha Kay as host. With the country deprived of real entertainment any are looking forward to what promises to become the biggest virtual show as Ugandans navigate the second week of the 21 day Lockdown which ends on May 5, 2020.